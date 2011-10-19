UNITED NATIONS The fate of the Palestinian application for membership in the United Nations might be decided on November 11, when the U.N. Security Council hopes to hold a final meeting to decide on its response.

The date represents a delay in dealing with the Palestinian application, submitted by President Mahmoud Abbas on September 23, amid hopes that indirect Israeli-Palestinian talks scheduled for next week could get a peace process off the ground.

Israel and the United States oppose the Palestinian bid for membership and recognition of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital, saying it is aimed at de-legitimizing Israel. They say the only way Palestine can get statehood is via peace talks with Israel.

Here are some questions and answers about how the Security Council and its committee on admitting U.N. member states will handle the application and the likely outcome.

HOW DOES THE U.N. ADMIT NEW MEMBER STATES?

Countries seeking to join the United Nations usually present an application to the U.N. secretary-general, who passes it to the Security Council to assess and vote on.

If the 15-nation council approves the membership request, it goes to the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly for approval. A membership request needs a two-thirds majority, or 129 votes, for approval in the assembly. A country cannot join the United Nations unless both the Security Council and General Assembly approve its application.

WILL THE PALESTINIANS JOIN THE U.N.?

So far, the Palestinians lack sufficient votes on the Security Council to secure approval of their application. Resolutions need nine votes in favor and no vetoes to pass.

Council diplomats say the Palestinians appear to have eight supporters on the council, with Bosnia as the sole undecided member. Gabon and Nigeria were previously seen as "swing states" but have agreed to back the Palestinians, envoys say.

Even if the Palestinians secure the support of Bosnia and demand a vote in the council, Washington has vowed to veto it.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.N. MEMBERSHIP COMMITTEE?

The Security Council's standing committee on admitting new members, which includes all 15 council members, has been reviewing and assessing the Palestinian application for several weeks to see if it satisfies requirements for U.N. membership.

Among the membership criteria are whether Palestine is a state, is "peace-loving" and whether it can and wants to comply with the U.N. Charter. After assessing the application, the committee will report its recommendations to the Security Council on whether the application should be accepted.

Unlike the full Security Council, the standing committee makes decisions on the basis of a simple majority and none of the five permanent council members can use its veto power.

That means the Palestinians only need the support of eight of the 15 council members to get a positive recommendation from the committee. Even if its membership bid fails, a positive recommendation from the committee would likely be seen as a political victory for the Palestinians.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE COMMITTEE IS FINISHED?

The standing committee will make a recommendation to the Security Council on how to proceed with the application. That recommendation might contain several options.

At some point, the council will vote on a resolution that will either recommend admitting Palestine as a member state or reject its request. If the request is rejected, the application can be resubmitted.

Although the council is taking the assessment process seriously, Western diplomats said council members' decisions will be made for political reasons.

HOW LONG WILL THE PROCESS TAKE?

While the council is expected to make a decision one way or the other on November 11, diplomats say that further delays cannot be ruled out. If Israeli-Palestinian peace talks were to be launched after members of the Quartet of Middle East peace negotiators -- the United States, Russia, the European Union and United Nations -- meet separately with the Israelis and Palestinians on October 26 in Jerusalem, then the Palestinians might suspend their U.N. bid, Western diplomats say.

However, the diplomats also say that they are not optimistic that peace talks can be resurrected any time soon.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE APPLICATION IS REJECTED?

The Palestinians have suggested that they would seek upgraded observer status within the United Nations. They are currently listed as an observer "entity" with no voting rights. They could ask the General Assembly to make them a non-member observer state, like the Vatican, which would be an indirect recognition of statehood. That would require a simple majority vote in the assembly and would enable them to join a number of U.N. agencies, as well as the International Criminal Court.

