RAMALLAH, West Bank An Israeli soldier shot dead a Palestinian and wounded another who stabbed him on Thursday, as troops carried out an arrest in the occupied West Bank, a local medical worker and the Israeli army said.

Palestinians in the village of Yata said Zakariya Abu Eram, 17, was shot dead by the soldier after troops came to arrest his uncle, who was released last year as part of a major prisoner swap for captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

An Israeli army spokesman said the soldier shot and wounded the Palestinian who stabbed him and shot dead Eram, who, he said, was an accomplice and involved in the stabbing.

Israeli media said the stabbed soldier had been taken to hospital and was in a stable condition. The Palestinian man was shot in the leg and was also being treated in hospital.

The killing was the latest violent incident in the Israeli-occupied territory. On February 24 a protester died of a bullet wound during clashes with Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near the Palestinian seat of government in Ramallah.

In another incident on Monday, a Palestinian protester suffered severe head wounds after he was hit by a tear gas canister from close range during clashes with soldiers, Palestinian witnesses said.

