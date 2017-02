A Palestinian mourns at a hospital following an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians wheel the body of a militant killed in an Israeli air strike at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza will end a flare-up of violence at 6 a.m. (12 a.m. EDT) on Sunday, Egyptian officials said.

The truce to Saturday's flare-up was secured through Cairo's mediation, an official told Reuters, after nine Palestinian gunmen and an Israeli civilian were killed in the cross-border violence.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Ralph Gowling)