ANCHORAGE, Alaska A second Pennsylvania man has agreed to plead guilty to making harassing telephone calls to an attorney representing former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, court documents filed on Wednesday showed.

Craig Christy, 48, submitted an agreement to an Anchorage court to plead guilty to the charges a day after his 20-year-old son, Shawn, agreed to a similar arrangement.

The father and son, from McAdoo, Pennsylvania, were charged with making hundreds of harassing and threatening telephone calls to Fairbanks attorney John Tiemessen and to his law-firm colleagues and their family members.

The pair were transferred to Alaska shortly after their August arrest in Pennsylvania and have been held since then in an Anchorage jail.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Craig Christy would serve five years of probation in Pennsylvania and complete a mental-health treatment program. He would be barred from any computer or internet access except to seek employment or manage credit card accounts.

He would be allowed to communicate with his defense attorney and, through legal proceedings, other designated legal officials, but not with any other individual in Alaska.

Terms are similar to those agreed to by his son in the plea deal filed on Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess has scheduled change-of-plea hearings later this month for both men.

According to charging documents filed in August, Shawn and Craig Christy made at least 500 telephone calls from Pennsylvania to Tiemessen's law firm. Some of the calls targeted family members of law-firm employees; several were profanity-laden and some used anti-Semitic slurs.

Craig and Shawn Christy are also the subjects of restraining orders forbidding them to contact Palin, her family members and friends. Those restraining orders were issued by an Alaska state judge in response to a series of telephone calls, text messages and other communications, many of them threatening to Palin and others.

Tiemessen represented Palin and her family members in proceedings that resulted in the restraining orders.

