The Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off the celebrity events calendar at the weekend, with many of the expected main players in the awards season gracing the red carpet on Saturday.

Eleven awards were given out during the annual event, with the winners announced beforehand - a relief for some.

"Oh ... it's a relief," Cate Blanchett, who won the Desert Palm Achievement Award for an Actress, said. "You don't get asked questions 'what will you do if you lose?'