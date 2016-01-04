Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett were among a host of Hollywood stars honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the weekend.

Eleven awards were given out at the 27th edition of the annual awards -- the first celebrity event of the year.

Oscar winner Blanchett picked up the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress while her "Carol" co-star Rooney Mara took the Spotlight Award (Actress) for her role in the movie.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor while Damon took the Chairman's Award.

The cast of "The Big Short", which includes Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, won the Ensemble Performance Award.