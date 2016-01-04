New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett were among a host of Hollywood stars honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the weekend.
Eleven awards were given out at the 27th edition of the annual awards -- the first celebrity event of the year.
Oscar winner Blanchett picked up the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress while her "Carol" co-star Rooney Mara took the Spotlight Award (Actress) for her role in the movie.
"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor while Damon took the Chairman's Award.
The cast of "The Big Short", which includes Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, won the Ensemble Performance Award.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.