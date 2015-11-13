Huge range of sterling forecasts clouds horizon for Brexit talks
(This story first published on March 28, was refiled to amend headline)
LONDON Alternative asset manager Palmerston Capital, set up by former JPMorgan European credit trading head Stuart Wain, said on Friday it closed its founder share class as assets under management reached $264 million.
The fund launched in Jan 2014 and focuses on long and short positions in corporate debt markets.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Angus Berwick)
(This story first published on March 28, was refiled to amend headline)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, remains committed to its agreed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker despite opposition from some big shareholders, its boss said on Tuesday.