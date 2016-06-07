An Indonesian worker pushes a cart of palm oil fruits at Felda Bukit Cerakah in the district of Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR Palm oil companies have come under more pressure recently to comply with standards set by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) to prevent deforestation and other harmful practices in the $30 billion industry.

The following are some questions and answers about the RSPO and its role in the palm oil industry:

What is RSPO?

The RSPO is a not-for-profit international organization whose 2,819 members represent all sectors of the palm oil industry, including palm oil producers, palm oil traders, consumer goods manufacturers, banks and investors, retailers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The RSPO headquarters is in Zurich, while its secretariat is in Kuala Lumpur.

What is the RSPO's role?

The RSPO was founded in 2004 to develop and implement standards to grow and process "sustainable" palm oil. The standards aim to reduce deforestation, preserve bio-diversity and respect the rights of plantation workers, smallholders and local communities.

What is the RSPO certification?

The RSPO's global guidelines for producing sustainable palm oil are called the RSPO Principles and Criteria (P&C). There are eight principles and 39 criterias, which are reviewed every five years. The RSPO evaluates whether or not plantations are meeting the standards through an auditor called a Certification Body.

There are two certification systems under the RSPO P&C - one ensures the sustainable production of palm oil, and the other ensures the integrity of sustainable palm oil trade. Both certification systems involve third party certification bodies.

Growers are assessed for RSPO certification every five years and will be annually assessed for continued compliance.

