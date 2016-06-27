A man looks at the computer screen at the control tower of the new set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion project on the Pacific side in Cocoli, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cargo ship named Cosco Houston, navigates through Cocoli locks during a test of the new set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion project on the Pacific side in Cocoli, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A floating gate closes during a test of the new set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion project on the Pacific side in Cocoli, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Panama flagged crane ship named Oceanus navigates through Cocoli locks during a test of the new set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion project on the Pacific side in Cocoli, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

A Panama Canal pilot maneuvers a miniature tugboat as he sits on a scale cargo boat during a training day at the scale model maneuvering training facility of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Panama City, in Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

A Panama Canal pilot maneuvers a miniature tugboat as he sits on a scale cargo boat during a training day at the scale model maneuvering training facility of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Panama City, in Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

A Panama Canal pilot maneuvers a miniature tugboat as he sits on a scale cargo boat during a training day at the scale model maneuvering training facility of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Panama City, in Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

A Panama Canal pilot maneuvers a scale cargo boat during a training day at the scale model maneuvering training facility of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Panama City, in Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

A cargo ship is pictured crossing through the Miraflores locks as visitors look on, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (2nd R), is pictured at the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (R), waves at the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (R), waves as she arrives at the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cargo ship is pictured crossing through the Miraflores locks, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

A locomotive passes next to a cargo ship as it crosses through the Miraflores locks, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City, Panama. June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

Workers are seen under the logo of the Panama Canal at the Miraflores locks, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

A woman walks past Panama flags a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. The banner reads in Spanish, 'We did it together'. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Police officers are seen on the sea front, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People take pictures of the Chinese COSCO container vessel named Andronikos as it navigates through the Agua Clara locks during the first ceremonial pass through the newly expanded Panama Canal in Agua Clara, on the outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People wave Panama flags as they wait for the Chinese COSCO container vessel named Andronikos to navigate through the Agua Clara locks during the first ceremonial pass through the newly expanded Panama Canal in Agua Clara, on the outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Panama President Juan Carlos Varela waves to people as the Chinese COSCO container vessel named Andronikos starts to navigate through the Agua Clara locks during the first ceremonial pass through the newly expanded Panama Canal in Agua Clara, on the outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman walk pass next to Panama flags a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People wave Panama flags as the Chinese COSCO container vessel named Andronikos navigates through the Agua Clara locks during the first ceremonial pass through the newly expanded Panama Canal in Agua Clara, on the outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cargo ship is pictured crossing through the Miraflores locks, a day before the inauguration of the Panama Canal Expansion project, in Panama City, Panama June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Solis

PANAMA CITY Panama opened the long-delayed $5.4 billion expansion of its shipping canal amid cheering crowds on Sunday, despite looming economic uncertainty in the shipping industry and a heated battle over billions in cost overruns.

At 7.50 a.m. (1250 GMT), the Chinese container ship "Cosco Shipping Panama" entered the Agua Clara lock on the Atlantic to begin the first crossing of the roughly 50-mile-long (80.45-km-long) waterway and was due to emerge on the Pacific side by 5.00 p.m. (2200 GMT).

The expansion, which triples the size of ships that can travel the canal, allows the country to host 98 percent of the world's shipping and is aimed at wresting market share from rival Suez and U.S. land routes made cheaper by low oil prices.

By 2021, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is hoping the project will bring in $2.1 billion per year in added revenue, representing 2.8 percent of gross domestic product.

"As a Panamanian, I am proud," said Odalis Castillo, an 18-year-old student who attended the launch. "There will be more money to spend on social projects."

But the ACP is enmeshed in a $3.587-billion conflict over cost overruns with Spain's Sacyr and Italy's Salini Impreglio [IPGIN.UL], which won the project in 2009 and finished it two years late, amid construction setbacks and strikes.

It also faces challenges like the supply of fresh water needed to move the giant locks and safe handling of the huge ships.

So far 170 ships have signed up to use the canal in the next three months. If the industry perks up, the ACP already has a $17 billion plan for a fourth set of locks to lure even bigger ships that can now only travel through the Suez Canal.

Just a dozen of the 70 heads of state invited to see the debut of the third set of locks attended the ceremony but Panama's Foreign Ministry hailed the event a diplomatic success, with representatives from nearly all the invited countries in attendance.

Analysts said the rank of those leading the delegations was affected by the Panama Papers scandal, in which millions of documents were leaked from law firm Mossack Fonseca, revealing how some of the world's richest people use offshore companies to avoid tax and launder money.

Jill Biden, the wife of U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, led the delegation from the United States, which finished building the canal in 1914, controlled it until 1999 and is still its biggest user.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)