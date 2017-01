A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

PANAMA CITY Panama's attorney general said on Thursday Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has made a verbal agreement to pay $59 million in reparations for bribes it paid in Panama to win business in the country between 2010 in 2014.

The sum is the amount in bribes Odebrecht admitted paying to officials and intermediaries in the Central American nation in a plea agreement disclosed last month in a U.S. court.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell told reporters she had received "a formal verbal pledge" that the money would soon be delivered by Odebrecht, adding the firm said it would cooperate "meaningfully" in Panamanian investigations into the case.

A spokeswoman for Porcell's office said the payment was a reparation to Panama by Odebrecht.

