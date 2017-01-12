Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
PANAMA CITY Panama's attorney general said on Thursday Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has made a verbal agreement to pay $59 million in reparations for bribes it paid in Panama to win business in the country between 2010 in 2014.
The sum is the amount in bribes Odebrecht admitted paying to officials and intermediaries in the Central American nation in a plea agreement disclosed last month in a U.S. court.
Attorney General Kenia Porcell told reporters she had received "a formal verbal pledge" that the money would soon be delivered by Odebrecht, adding the firm said it would cooperate "meaningfully" in Panamanian investigations into the case.
A spokeswoman for Porcell's office said the payment was a reparation to Panama by Odebrecht.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.