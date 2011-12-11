Panama's former strongman, Manuel Noriega, was to be extradited home Sunday to face prison, more than 20 years after the United States toppled him from power.

Noriega, 77, will begin serving 20 years for crimes committed during the Central American nation's military dictatorship, including the killing of political opponents.

Here are some facts about Noriega.

* Born into poverty, Noriega muscled his way to the top of Panama's military and became the country's de facto leader in 1983. The longtime CIA informant ran afoul of the United States by aiding Colombia's Medellin narcotics cartel. He was overthrown in a U.S. invasion in 1989.

* Noriega was tried and convicted in a Miami court in 1992 on eight counts of drug trafficking, money laundering and racketeering stemming from his time in power in the strategically located tropical nation.

* Noriega was extradited to France in 2010 to serve a seven-year sentence for laundering millions of euros in French bank accounts and properties, and stayed in jail while the extradition process was being decided.

* Noriega was convicted in Panama for involvement in numerous killings and will face three 20-year sentences to be served concurrently. Under Panamanian law, he qualifies for house arrest due to his age, but authorities have prepared a special cell for him at a jungle-surrounded penitentiary near the Panama Canal.

(Reporting by Sean Mattson)