LONDON British finance minister George Osborne published details of his tax records for 2014/15 on Monday, following the lead of Prime Minister David Cameron who on Sunday made the unprecedented decision to publish how much he earned and how much tax he paid.

The disclosures form part of the Conservative government's attempts to draw a line under questions about senior politicians' tax dealings after Cameron's late father was mentioned in the Panama Papers as having set up an offshore fund.

The summary showed that Osborne paid 72,210 pounds ($102,971) of tax on a total taxable income of 198,738 pounds. That income was made up of his 120,526 pound salary, 33,562 pounds net rental income and dividend income of 44,647 pounds.

