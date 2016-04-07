BOGOTA Colombia's chief negotiator at peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels said on Thursday that in the past he created a company in Panama for his family's wealth and paid taxes in full to the Colombian government.

The official, Humberto de la Calle, volunteered the information in a statement after he said he was asked about it by journalists from Colombian website Connectas, one of more than 100 media outlets investigating the so-called Panama Papers leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The law firm specializes in establishing offshore companies, which could be used to avoid taxes, but there are several legitimate reasons for individual people and corporations to set them up.

"In the past I created a family company called Davinia, its only purpose being to serve as a holder for family wealth," de la Calle said in a statement carried by Colombian media other than Connectas.

De la Calle, a former vice president, said the company's creation in 2009 was reported to Colombian authorities. It has since been closed, its assets moved to Colombia and registered with the chamber of commerce, he said. The statement did not say when the company was liquidated.

The release of four decades of documents showing how the politically connected and rich stash their wealth has led to investigations around the world. Mossack Fonseca has denied any wrongdoing.

When contacted by Connectas and other media about the assets, de la Calle answered their questions and provided copies of his tax return, the statement said.

Connectas has so far not published any information connecting de la Calle to the Panama Papers leak.

De la Calle, who leads the government's negotiating team at talks in Cuba with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), said he supported the release of the information but believes law abiding people wanting to protect their wealth were being conflated with criminals.

