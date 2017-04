AMSTERDAM Dutch authorities will investigate allegations related to the Netherlands after millions of documents were leaked on the clients of a Panama-based law firm.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the tax office will "actively look at whether there is data related to levying of tax," it said.

Mossack Fonseca had an office in the Netherlands that closed last month after five years.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet)