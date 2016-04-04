KIEV The head of Ukraine's populist Radical party said on Monday parliament should launch an impeachment investigation into President Petro Poroshenko over allegations he used an offshore account to avoid tax.

"It is the height of cynicism to open offshore companies at a time when hundreds of our soldiers are dying," Radical leader Oleh Lyashko said in a post on Facebook, referring to Ukraine's conflict with pro-Russian separatists.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)