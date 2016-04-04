KIEV The Ukrainian general prosecutor's office has seen no evidence that President Petro Poroshenko committed a crime based on leaked documents regarding alleged offshore assets, a senior official for the office said on Monday.

"According to a preliminary study of the information published by some media concerning the violation of law by President Petro Poroshenko, the general prosecutor's office does not see any elements of a crime," Vladislav Kutsenko told journalists.

The leak over the weekend gave details of hundreds of thousands of clients in more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in the tax haven of Panama.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)