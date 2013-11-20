Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
Japanese consumer electronics firm Panasonic Corp will launch about five compact digital cameras next year, half of this year's number, as it looks to return the business to profitability by fiscal 2014, the Nikkei reported.
Panasonic has been shifting its focus to products for businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures, as it steps back from struggling operations in TVs and other consumer gadgets.
The new cameras, with features such as high-magnification zoom, will cost at least 30,000 yen ($300). Panasonic will focus on mirrorless single-lens models, the business daily said. (link.reuters.com/xec84v)
The company expects its digital camera business to report losses for the second straight year, Nikkei said.
Global digital camera sales will likely fall by more than 2 million units this fiscal year to about 4 million, the newspaper reported.
($1 = 99.92 Japanese yen)
MILAN/FRANKFURT Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
BOSTON A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.