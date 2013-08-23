Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp, U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and a consortium including Bain Capital are expected to participate in the final round of bids next week for Panasonic Corp's healthcare business, a deal that could fetch as much as $1.5 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Panasonic is looking to raise funds by selling shares in the healthcare unit, whose products include blood sugar monitoring equipment, hearing aids and electronic medical record-keeping systems.
The deadline for the second round of bids is set for Monday. U.S. investment fund Bain Capital has teamed up with Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd and Development Bank of Japan Inc for the auction, said the sources, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Panasonic is expected to shortlist a bidder in early September for exclusive negotiations, the sources said.
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.