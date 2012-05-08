Panasonic Corp (6752.T) is expected to post a group net profit of about 50 billion yen ($626.76 million) for the year ending March 2013, helped by structural reforms, the Nikkei business daily said.

The profit would be a big improvement from its likely net loss of 780 billion yen for the fiscal year that just ended, but would fall short of the profit of 74 billion yen in fiscal 2010, the newspaper said.

The Nikkei said sales for the current year are expected be on par with the estimated 8 trillion yen for the latest fiscal year.

TV sales in the current fiscal year will likely fall below last year's 18 million units due to the absence of demand created by the transition to terrestrial digital broadcasts, the paper said.

Demand for solar cells will be boosted by a government subsidy program but may not be enough to offset the slowdown in TV sales, the Nikkei said.

Household appliances sales to emerging markets are expected to grow, lifting Panasonic's overall operating profit to about 250 billion yen this year, up from the company's fiscal 2011 forecast of 30 billion yen, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)