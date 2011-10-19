Panasonic's logo is seen on an electronics shop's wall in Tokyo April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Panasonic Corp (6752.T) will cut plasma TV panel production and cut about 1,000 jobs, as its loss-making television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, a report said on Thursday.

Panasonic will stop plasma panel production at its Amagasaki No. 3 factory in Hyogo prefecture, broadcaster NHK said on its website, citing a source close to the matter.

The company is also considering selling off a liquid-crystal display panel plant at Mobara in Chiba prefecture, NHK said.

Panasonic, along with domestic rivals Sony (6758.T) and Sharp (6752.T), is struggling to compete with the likes of South Korea's Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)