TOKYO Panasonic Corp President Fumio Ohtsubo said on Monday that drastic restructuring in its loss-making television business was aimed at pulling the unit into profit in the year starting in April 2012.

In a briefing on corporate strategy, he also said that he wanted nearly half of the company's liquid-crystal display panel production to be used in non-TV products.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)