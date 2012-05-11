Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
TOKYO Panasonic Corp (6752.T) on Friday forecast a rebound in operating profit in the current financial year as cost cutting bolstered profitability and trimmed losses in its TV unit.
The company, which posted a record net loss of 772.2 billion yen ($9.7 billion) for the previous business year, forecast operating profit to rise to 260 billion yen compared with a consensus estimate of a 241.5 billion yen profit from 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
With investors concerned about further losses in its TV unit Panasonic's shares have fallen 12.8 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 5.9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index .N225.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Hopfner)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.