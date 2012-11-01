Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
TOKYO Shares of Panasonic Corp (6752.T) plunged 17.7 percent to 423 yen on Thursday after the consumer electronics maker forecast a 765 billion yen ($9.6 billion) net loss for the business year, nearly matching last year's record net loss.
If Panasonic shares were to finish the day at current losses, they would hit their lowest close since 1978.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.