A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at its showroom in Tokyo November 1,2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Shares in Panasonic Corp (6752.T) jumped more than 15 percent to 1,249 yen on Wednesday morning after its quarterly earnings more than tripled and the company signaled it is nearing the end of its long-running restructuring.

Panasonic was the fifth-most traded stock on the main board.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) was the second-most traded stock, up more than 5 percent to 5,782 yen after the automaker raised its operating profit forecast to a record 2.4 trillion yen ($23.67 billion) for the year to end-March.

Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) also lifted its full-year earnings forecast, putting it on course to break through a 23-year-old profit record as automotive and construction sectors boosted its earnings. The stock was up 4.1 percent at 780 yen.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)