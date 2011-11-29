TOKYO Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it would supply lithium ion batteries for Toyota Motor Corp's Prius plug-in hybrid vehicle, whose Japan launch was announced the same day.

The announcement marks the first time for Panasonic to supply its lithium-ion batteries for a mass production plug-in-hybrid vehicle.

Panasonic bought out subsidiary Sanyo, a big player in rechargeable batteries, in a bid to shift focus from consumer electronics to energy and environmental technology.

Toyota, the pioneer of gasoline-electric hybrid cars, said it aims to sell 35,000 to 40,000 of the Prius PHV cars annually in Japan, where deliveries will begin January 30.

