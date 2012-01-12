Joe Kennedy (2nd L), president and CEO, and Tim Westergren (2nd R), founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Pandora internet radio, ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The shares of online radio service Pandora Media Inc (P.N) have risen nearly 25 percent since the start of the year in the face of Wall Street doubters who believe it will get upended by digital music rivals such as Spotify and MOG.

Pandora impressed investors this week when it revealed it now has 125 million registered users, up from 80 million just under a year ago. It also now claims an average listener of 18 hours a month, which Wedge Partners analyst Martin Pyykkonen said is six times more than its closest competitor Clear Channel's iHeartRadio.

The online radio service also announced new consumer electronics and auto partners as it leads digital music services away personal computer desktops.

Since markets opened this year, Pandora has risen by about $2.50 to around $12.50 and is one of the stronger performers of a market still warped by economic uncertainty. But Pandora is still well below its June IPO debut trading day close of around $17.42 as many investors worry it might have to compete with an array of popular up and coming services.

In particular Spotify, which has captured the imagination of users and media alike, now has more than 10 million customers, with over a million subscribers for its paid service. It has also unveiled a Spoton Radio app that offers a service similar to Pandora. Then there are newcomers such as Tune-In, a small Sequoia Capital-backed start-up. It aggregates live streams from 60,000 radio stations from around the world via an iPhone app.

Before now, Pandora had been seen by Wall Street as a threat to satellite radio company Sirius XM, especially as it moves to offer in-car services. Now it appears Pandora could also be under attack from the newer digital services.

Pyykkonen believes the companies can co-exist.

"We continue to think Sirius and Pandora will successfully coexist under a broad definition of Internet audio entertainment versus Internet "radio," which is very limited."

Skeptics like BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield continue to expect Pandora to come unstuck eventually in the face of stiffer, yet nimbler, competition.

"Increasingly the only benefit of Pandora is that it remains free to use on any and all platforms, similar to terrestrial radio," said Greenfield. "As services such as Spotify evolve into all-encompassing music destinations across in-home/mobile platforms leveraging third-party apps, we expect Pandora usage to suffer."

After two days of sharp rises, Pandora pared back by 21 cents on Thursday afternoon to $12.24.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; editing by Andre Grenon)