Panera Bread Co (PNRA.O) reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and forecast current-quarter earnings that are higher than analysts expect, sending shares up almost 10 percent in extended trading.

Net income was $28.8 million, or 97 cents per share, for the third quarter ended September 27, up from $22.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Results from the latest quarter topped analysts' average call by 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Panera, one of the restaurant industry's best performing companies, said revenue rose 22 percent to $453.1 million.

Panera forecast fourth quarter earnings of $1.39 to $1.41 per share, above analysts' average call for a profit of $1.37 per share.

Panera shares closed down $115.72 and jumped 9.8 percent to $127.02 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Andre Grenon)