LOS ANGELES Shares of Panera Bread Co (PNRA.O) fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday, one day after the formerly high-flying chain merely affirmed its fiscal first-quarter and full-year outlooks at its investor meeting.

Wunderlich Securities then downgraded the company's shares to "hold" from "buy" and lowered its price target to $190 from $205.

The stock, which fell as low as $172.12 in early trading, was down 6.1 percent at $174.47 in the late morning.

The fast-growing chain until recently was an investor favorite because of its ability to keep increasing restaurant sales despite the sluggish U.S. economic recovery. That run stopped in the third quarter ended September 24, when Panera said it was experiencing "operational friction" that limited its ability to squeeze out higher sales.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)