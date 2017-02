ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has not resigned and does not intend to, a Greek newspaper quoted his chief of staff on Thursday as saying.

"The prime minister has not resigned and does not intend to resign," chief of staff Regina Vartzeli told the website of Proto Thema newspaper.

Papandreou is facing a revolt from some lawmakers in his socialist party over his plan to call a referendum on a euro zone bailout for Greece.