Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
NEW YORK The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended June 4 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $10.8 billion to $1.039 trillion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $5.1 billion to $1.104 trillion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.7 billion to $271.5 billion.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.