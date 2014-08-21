China hits back at foreign scrutiny on its excess steel capacity
BEIJING China should not be singled out in a fight against excess steel capacity that requires stronger global cooperation, Wang Shouwen, a vice commerce minister, said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 21 - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Aug 20 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.9 billion to $1.023 trillion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $3.7 billion to $1.043 trillion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $0.5 billion to $240 billion.
BEIJING The chairman of China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group said at the China Development Forum on Saturday he is bullish on investing in Europe despite great uncertainty over issues including refugees, economic challenges and rising populism.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.