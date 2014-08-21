The facade of the U.S. Federal Reserve building is reflected on wet marble during the early morning hours in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK Aug 21 - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Aug 20 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.9 billion to $1.023 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $3.7 billion to $1.043 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $0.5 billion to $240 billion.

