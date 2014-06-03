Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Canada's B2Gold Corp said it would buy Australia's Papillon Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal worth $570 million, to gain access to its Fekola gold deposit in Mali.
B2Gold will offer Papillon's shareholders 0.661 B2Gold common shares for each ordinary Papillon share held.
The offer translates to A$1.72 ($1.59) per share, representing a 21 percent premium to Papillon's close on May 23, the stock's last trading day.
The proposed merger increases B2Gold's measured and indicated mineral resources by 25 percent.
B2Gold said it expected to produce between 395,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold in 2014 from three operating mines, with output expected to grow to more than 900,000 ounces of gold by 2017 from five operating mines.
B2Gold's financial advisers include Canaccord Genuity Corp and Raymond James Ltd. Lawson Lundell LLP is the company's Canadian legal counsel and its Australian legal counsel is K&L Gates LLP.
Macquarie Capital is Papillon's financial adviser on the deal. Its Australian legal counsel is Hardy Bowen and its Canadian legal counsel is Stikeman Elliott LLP.
B2Gold's stock closed at C$2.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.