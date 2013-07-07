Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
LONDON An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude struck deep below the sea east of Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, which was 379 kms (235 miles) deep, struck 110 km (68 miles) northeast of the town of Taron, said the USGS.
There was no tsunami warning.
It was followed by a second, 6.8 magnitude earthquake on the country's New Britain island, at 30 km (19 miles) northeast of the town of Kandrian at a depth of 62 km (39 miles), the USGS said.
(Reporting By Raissa Kasolowsky)
Wolves in Wyoming should be stripped of Endangered Species Act protections and management given to the state rather than the U.S. government, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday, a decision that opens the door for hunting of the animals.
MOGADISHU Some 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhea resulting from a drought, the prime minister said on Saturday, as the area braces itself for widespread shortages of food.