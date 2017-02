ASUNCION Brazil said on Saturday it had called back its ambassador to Paraguay for consultations over former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo's ouster on Friday after a lightning-quick trial that prompted criticism abroad.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced the move in a statement and said that democracy was essential to regional integration. Brazil is Paraguay's top trading partner and Latin America's biggest economy.

