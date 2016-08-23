Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics was "cynical" and a blow to all disabled people.
Earlier on Tuesday Russia lost an appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping program.
"The story with Russian doping is a thick and very disgusting cocktail with 80 percent politics and 20 percent doping proper", Medvedev said on his Facebook page.
"In some countries they find doping very quickly, in others never. ... This is complete double standards," he added.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Alexander Winning)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.