Producer Irwin Winkler (L) and President of Paramount Film Group Adam Goodman pose during premiere of the film ''The Gambler '' in Los Angeles, California November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Adam Goodman, president of Viacom Inc's Paramount movie studio, is expected to leave soon, more than a year before his contract ends, the LA Times reported, citing a person close to the studio.

The company is "reviewing its creative organization", the LA Times said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

It is unclear who will replace Goodman, the paper said, without saying why Goodman is leaving.

Paramount Pictures could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Goodman joined Paramount in 2008 and a year later took on the film group president role, replacing John Lesher, who was fired, the LA Times said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)