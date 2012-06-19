Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of ''Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'' at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (TheWrap.con) - Amber Heard is in talks to star opposite Liam Hemsworth in "Paranoia," the film adaptation of Joseph Finder's novel, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

Robert Luketic is directing IM Global's thriller from a script by Jason Dean Hall. Barry Levy first took a crack at adapting Finder's book.

Heard will play the main love interest for Hemsworth, a blue-collar worker who becomes a corporate spy to better his employment prospects.

Gary Oldman, Harrison Ford and Lucas Till have already been cast.

Emjag Productions' Alexandra Milchan is producing with Scott Lambert of Film 360 and Deepak Nayar.

Heard, who last appeared on the big screen in "The Rum Diary" and "Drive Angry," is currently shooting Robert Rodriguez' "Machete Kills."

Production for "Paranoia" is set to start in July.