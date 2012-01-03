LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Paramount is making more "Paranormal."

While touting its box office performance in 2011, the studio announced that it will release a fourth in its phenomenally successful "Paranormal Activity" franchise this year.

TheWrap reported in October that a fourth "Paranormal" was all but certain.

Making another "Paranormal" isn't a huge risk. The ultra-low-budget movies have been spectacularly successful, and while nothing is guaranteed, a fourth "Paranormal" is as close to a no-brainer as Hollywood gets.

The first installment, made for a mere $15,000, grossed $193.35 million worldwide. The second, made for $3 million, grossed $177.5 million worldwide.

And "Paranormal Activity 3," released in October, 2011, grossed $202.2 million worldwide on a $5 million budget.

It opened to $54 million for the biggest October opening ever.