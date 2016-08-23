Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
MOSCOW A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics raises serious questions from the point of view of human rights, RIA news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday Russia lost an appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping program.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Denis Pinchuk)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.