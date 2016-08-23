Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
MOSCOW The decision by Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics is unlawful and politically motivated, TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.
Russia has lost its appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping program.
(Reporting by Maria Kiseleva; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.