MOSCOW The decision by Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics is unlawful and politically motivated, TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.

Russia has lost its appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping program.

