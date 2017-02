Haley Barbour speaks during the Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said on Friday he would ask a court to declare the majority of former Governor Haley Barbour's 222 pardons null and void.

"We will introduce our evidence in Hinds County Circuit Court on January 23 and ask the court to hold these purported pardons null and void," Hood said in a statement.

(Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Daniel Trotta)