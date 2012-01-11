STARKVILLE, Miss Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood was seeking a court injunction on Wednesday to block some of the more than 200 pardons granted by former governor Haley Barbour to people convicted of crimes including murder, rape and armed robbery, his spokeswoman said.

Barbour, a conservative Republican, outraged some in Mississippi by granting pardons to more than 200 people during his final days in office.

The pardons included four convicted murderers who had been allowed to work at the governor's mansion doing odd jobs because of good prison behavior.

Hood, the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Mississippi, was seeking the injunction in Hinds County Court, his spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Robbie Ward; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)