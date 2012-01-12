STARKVILLE, Miss A Mississippi judge barred the state on Wednesday from releasing any prisoners recently pardoned by former Governor Haley Barbour, a conservative Republican who outraged some by granting clemency to more than 200 convicts during his final days in office.

The judge blocked the release of 21 inmates who were still serving their sentences when the pardons were announced and who remained incarcerated, the injunction said. It also ordered five others who already had been released to appear at a hearing later in January.

Barbour's office said that 90 percent of those who received clemency were no longer in prison when the pardons were granted.

