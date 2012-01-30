Parexel International (PRXL.O) posted an in-line quarterly profit, and the clinical research service provider forecast fiscal 2012 earnings largely above expectations, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent after the bell.

The company expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $1.09-$1.17 a share on sales of $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.11 a share on revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are starting to hit our stride with recently-awarded strategic accounts, and with another quarter of strong new business wins in our backlog, I believe that we are well-positioned to deliver on our goals for fiscal year 2012," Chief Executive Josef von Rickenbach said in a statement.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net income of $12.9 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $16.8 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 23 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $333.2 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $334.2 million.

Share of the company were trading up 10 percent in extended trade. They had closed at $20.46 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

