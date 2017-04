French police gather outside the Pullman Hotel at the end of an intervention as authorities continue to search for accomplices to Friday night's fatal series of shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS The police cordon briefly put around the Pullman Hotel in Paris' 15th district was a false alert, an interior ministry spokesman told Reuters on Saturday as authorities sought accomplices of the gunmen of Friday's wave of shootings around Paris.

A spokesman for the Accor (ACCP.PA) hotel chain also said it was a false bomb alert.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Pascale Denis; Editing by Geert de Clercq)