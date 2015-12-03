Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
LONDON Socialite Paris Hilton has followed in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian by posing for PAPER magazine.
Wearing a white feather dress, the model and DJ appears on one of the front covers of the magazine's 'Fandemonium' Winter 2015 edition.
Inside, a picture shows her posing in a little less - a backless jumpsuit. Last year reality star Kardashian featured in the magazine, showing her nude derriere.
Hilton is not the only celebrity who posed for the 'Fandemonium' edition as fans have several other covers to choose from. These each feature "Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale, actress Chloe Sevigny and Neville Jacobs, designer Marc Jacobs' dog.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.