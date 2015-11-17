A man identified as a deceased attacker near the Stade de France soccer stadium on November 13, 2015, is seen in this call for witnesses notice handout image released by the French Police Nationale information services on their Twitter account on November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via Reuters

PARIS French police on Tuesday published a photo of a man they want to identify, saying he was one of the suicide bombers at the Stade de France soccer stadium in Paris on Friday.

A judicial official confirmed the photo was the man suspected of having been registered in Greece, but while investigators were leaning towards the passport being real, they did not think it belonged to the suicide bomber.

After the series of attacks in Paris on Friday in which at least 129 people died, a Syrian passport was found next to the dead body of one of three suicide bombers who detonated their belts and died at the stadium.

The passport carried the name of Ahmad Al Mohammad, born on Sept. 10 1990 from Idlib, in northwest Syria.

The French prosecutor's office said at the time that the passport was being checked as to whether it belonged to the dead man, but they said the body's fingerprints matched with print of a person registered under that name in Greece in October 2015.

(Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbe; Editing by Crispian Balmer)