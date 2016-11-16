LONDON Bidders have been shortlisted in a potential sale of British holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Parkdean, owned by Electra Partners and Alchemy Partners, was put up for sale earlier this year, with Rothschild hired to manage the sale process. It has a price tag of £1.4 billion-£1.5 billion ($1.74 billion to $1.87 billion).

Private equity firm Advent, Centerbridge and Onex are through to the second round of bidding in an auction process, the sources said.

Advent, Alchemy, Centerbridge and Electra declined to comment. Onex was not immediately available to comment.

Banks are lining up around £850m of leveraged loans to back a buyout, including up to £750m of senior term loans and second-lien loans. Loans of this level equate to around 6.25 times Parkdean's approximate £120m Ebitda, the sources said.

Although sterling is harder to underwrite than euros, there is appetite in Europe's leveraged loan market for the currency.

A £600m-equivalent leveraged loan financing for petrol station operator MRH has just launched for syndication, while UK petrol station forecourt operator Euro Garages last month successfully raised an €876m-equivalent loan backing its merger with its European counterpart European Forecourt Retail.

In 2015, Park Resorts merged with rival Parkdean Holidays, in a transaction that gave the enlarged company an enterprise value of £960m.

The merger was backed with a £530m seven-year term loan B, led by Barclays, JP Morgan, RBS and SMBCE, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. That loan also paid £21m to departing shareholders and management and repaid £95m to owners Electra, which retained a 45% stake in the combined business.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)