JERUSALEM Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) (PTNR.O), Israel's second largest mobile phone operator, said it was reviewing its business plan as its quarterly profit dropped 43 percent to fall short of expectations in the wake of increased competition.

Partner posted first-quarter net profit of 146 million shekels ($39 million), compared with 254 million a year earlier, it said on Wednesday. Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 25 percent to 438 million shekels, while revenue fell 11 percent to 1.57 million.

The company, which operates under the Orange brand name, was forecast to record profit of 157 million shekels, with EBITDA of 459 million and revenue of 1.57 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll.

Partner and chief rivals Cellcom (CEL.TA) and Bezeq (BEZQ.TA) unit Pelephone were hit in 2011 by a state-mandated steep reduction in fees mobile operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination of exit fines for customers.

Those three big players are also seeing fierce competition from a wave of new entrants and virtual operators, some of which sell packages bundling unlimited voice calls, text messages and Internet surfing for about $25 per month.

Partner in recent days has responded with its own unlimited plan for about $30 a month.

"In light of recent developments in the telecommunications market, the company is updating its business plans," Partner said, adding that it had opted not to issue a dividend now "but rather to discuss it later on".

It noted that it plans to launch later this year services such as television and content services over the Internet while continuing an efficiency plan.

Cost cuts that began in the fourth quarter have reduced expenses by 80 million shekels the past six months but Partner said the full effect of the measures, which include steep layoffs, would be reflected in coming months.

Partner's subscriber base slipped 2 percent to 3.147 million.

The company noted it was in the midst of fully merging with 012 Smile, a provider of fixed line and long distance calling and internet services that it bought last year.

