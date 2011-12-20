Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno walks to his residence after speaking to a group of students rallying outside it in State College, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno was released from the hospital over the weekend after fracturing his pelvis in a fall, a source close to his family said on Monday.

Paterno, 84, the winningest coach in major college football, was admitted to an undisclosed Pennsylvania hospital on December 11.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday, said a source close to the Paterno family who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As he recovered from his pelvis fracture at the hospital, Paterno also received a regimen of radiation and chemotherapy treatments for his previously diagnosed lung cancer, the source said.

Paterno, Penn State's head football coach for 46 years, fractured his pelvis in a fall at his home.

He had previously fractured his pelvis when he was struck by one of his Nittany Lion football players during a preseason practice in August.

(Reporting by Mary Slosson and Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Peter Bohan)